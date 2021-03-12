Baltimore music

-
As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, non-essential businesses like bars and retail outlets are slowly re-opening. But concert venues like the Ottobar in…
-
Today, Midday on Music: conversations with musicians across musical genres, to see how they are faring in a world where to gather in a large group is to…
-
Music has long been used as protest. Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, John Lennon, and CCR, and so many others, used their music as a way to protest…
-
At midnight on Thursday, July 30th, 2015, the final amps and drum kits were reluctantly lugged out of Station North's longtime music rehearsal space, The…