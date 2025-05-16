Charm City Sings: A choir for the people!
1 of 10 — PXL_20250129_004900568.jpg
Charm City Sings is a non-audition choir led by Heidi Ackerman. They'll be performing at 3pm and 6pm Sun. May 18 and 7pm Mon. May 19 at Ministry of Brewing. See their website, charmcitysings.org for more details. Photos: Melissa Gerr
2 of 10 — PXL_20250129_004338333.jpg
3 of 10 — PXL_20250129_004014363.jpg
4 of 10 — PXL_20250129_004503345.jpg
5 of 10 — PXL_20250129_004749275.jpg
6 of 10 — PXL_20250129_010746049.jpg
7 of 10 — PXL_20250129_011618512.jpg
8 of 10 — PXL_20250129_011904504.jpg
9 of 10 — PXL_20250129_012557446.jpg
10 of 10 — PXL_20250129_012239156.jpg
Each week nearly two hundred people drop their worries at the door and raise their voices in song. We meet members of Charm City Sings, and its driving force, Heidi Ackerman. Also featured are tenor Patrick McGroarty, soprano 1 Renee Bourke, bass Mark Newsom, soprano 1 Pearl Laaveg, tenor Eric Zhunio, soprano 2 Kathy Helzlsouer and of course the other 190 or so choir members.
Hear Charm City Sings in concert, the theme is Earth, Wind and Fire! Sunday at 3pm and 6pm, Monday at 7pm at Ministry of Brewing. More info here.