Charm City Sings: A choir for the people!

By Melissa Gerr
Published May 16, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
Charm City Sings is a non-audition choir led by Heidi Ackerman. They'll be performing at 3pm and 6pm Sun. May 18 and 7pm Mon. May 19 at Ministry of Brewing. See their website, charmcitysings.org for more details. Photos: Melissa Gerr
1 of 10  — PXL_20250129_004900568.jpg
2 of 10  — PXL_20250129_004338333.jpg
3 of 10  — PXL_20250129_004014363.jpg
4 of 10  — PXL_20250129_004503345.jpg
5 of 10  — PXL_20250129_004749275.jpg
6 of 10  — PXL_20250129_010746049.jpg
7 of 10  — PXL_20250129_011618512.jpg
8 of 10  — PXL_20250129_011904504.jpg
9 of 10  — PXL_20250129_012557446.jpg
10 of 10  — PXL_20250129_012239156.jpg
Each week nearly two hundred people drop their worries at the door and raise their voices in song. We meet members of Charm City Sings, and its driving force, Heidi Ackerman. Also featured are tenor Patrick McGroarty, soprano 1 Renee Bourke, bass Mark Newsom, soprano 1 Pearl Laaveg, tenor Eric Zhunio, soprano 2 Kathy Helzlsouer and of course the other 190 or so choir members.

Hear Charm City Sings in concert, the theme is Earth, Wind and Fire! Sunday at 3pm and 6pm, Monday at 7pm at Ministry of Brewing. More info here.

Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
