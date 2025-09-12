Limmie Pulliam, Mark Markham to perform at Sunday's "Community Concerts at 2nd" in Baltimore

Today on Midday on the Arts, acclaimed tenor Limmie Pulliam and internationally renowned pianist Mark Markham join Tom in Studio A to discuss their celebrated musical careers and current partnership, and to preview their performance this Sunday at the Second Presbyterian Church in Baltimore.

They'll present a program of traditional and contemporary gospel songs and opera arias as part of the the church's "Community Concerts at 2nd" series of free "music for all" musical events.

Their performance at the Second Presbyterian Church, located at 4200 Saint Paul St., will begin at 3:30pm on September 14. No tickets or registration is required. The concert will also be livestreamed on this YouTube link. Click the concert link above for more info.

(Audio of this program will be posted early this afternoon.)