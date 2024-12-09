© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore bands take the spotlight in 'Scene Seen'

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen Harvie
Published December 9, 2024 at 11:01 AM EST
Vocalist and sitarist Ami Dang is one of the Baltimore musicians whose portrait is included in the new book, "Scene Seen." The book was photographed by Micah E. Wood and designed by Christopher Chester.
With 200 photos of 85 bands and musicians over eight years, "Scene Seen" shines a light on Baltimore's vibrant local music landscape. We speak with photographer Micah E. Wood and designer Christopher Chester about creating this archive.

Listen to Ami Dang and Infinity Knives and Brian Ennals.

Upcoming events:
Friday Jan 3 | 7PM Gallery Opening & Book Celebration at Metro Gallery with DJ sets by Mowder Oyal, Matt Hurd + Teri Henderson, and Ducky Dynamo

Tuesday Jan 14 | 6-7PM Micah E. Wood & Christopher Chester Q&A with moderator Teri Henderson at Greedy Reads

Sunday Jan 19 | 7-9PM Micah E. Wood & Christopher Chester Q&A with special guest TBA+ musical performance by Daoure Diongue at Bird in Hand

Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
