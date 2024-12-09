Baltimore bands take the spotlight in 'Scene Seen'

With 200 photos of 85 bands and musicians over eight years, "Scene Seen" shines a light on Baltimore's vibrant local music landscape. We speak with photographer Micah E. Wood and designer Christopher Chester about creating this archive.

Listen to Ami Dang and Infinity Knives and Brian Ennals.

Upcoming events:

Friday Jan 3 | 7PM Gallery Opening & Book Celebration at Metro Gallery with DJ sets by Mowder Oyal, Matt Hurd + Teri Henderson, and Ducky Dynamo

Tuesday Jan 14 | 6-7PM Micah E. Wood & Christopher Chester Q&A with moderator Teri Henderson at Greedy Reads

Sunday Jan 19 | 7-9PM Micah E. Wood & Christopher Chester Q&A with special guest TBA+ musical performance by Daoure Diongue at Bird in Hand