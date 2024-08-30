'Beats Not Bullets' is a positive force for these Baltimore City students

When there are dozens of ways that youth can be led astray, seduced by social media or maybe more dangerous fascinations, how do you capture their minds and hearts?

‘Beats Not Bullets’ teaches middle- and high-school students skills in the music recording industry as a way to keep them focused on positive activities and lead them toward healthy life choices. Rich Croce and Brandon Lackey, who help run the program, explain how it works.

