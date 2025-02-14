Charm City Sings makes room for everyone

Each week nearly two hundred people check their worries at the door and raise their voices in song. We meet members of Charm City Sings, and its driving force, Heidi Ackerman. Also featured are tenor Patrick McGroarty, soprano 1 Renee Bourke, bass Mark Newsom, soprano 1 Pearl Laaveg, tenor Eric Zhunio, soprano 2 Kathy Helzlsouer and of course the other 190 or so choir members.

'Fall in Love with Charm City Sings' benefit happens Sat. Feb. 15 from 4-6pm at Monument City Brewing, more info here.