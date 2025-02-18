© 2025 WYPR
Mr. Olszewski goes to Washington

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 18, 2025 at 12:05 PM EST
County Executive Johnny Olszewski shakes hands after presenting the Baltimore County budget.
Isaac Smay
Johnny Olszewski was the youngest person to be Baltimore County Executive when he took office in 2018.

Democratic Congressman Johnny Olszewski, Jr. represented Maryland's 2nd District for the these six tumultuous weeks of the President Donald Trump's term.

His constituency includes federal workers who are facing layoffs, and he is working to address possible cuts in federal aid for the state, which itself is facing a $3 billion budget hole.

Meanwhile, Democrats grapple with how to confront the new administration’s radical approach to governing.

Olszewski joins Midday to talk about his first weeks in the U.S. House, and his plans looking ahead to the rest of the term.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
