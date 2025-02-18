Mr. Olszewski goes to Washington

Democratic Congressman Johnny Olszewski, Jr. represented Maryland's 2nd District for the these six tumultuous weeks of the President Donald Trump's term.

His constituency includes federal workers who are facing layoffs, and he is working to address possible cuts in federal aid for the state, which itself is facing a $3 billion budget hole.

Meanwhile, Democrats grapple with how to confront the new administration’s radical approach to governing.

Olszewski joins Midday to talk about his first weeks in the U.S. House, and his plans looking ahead to the rest of the term.