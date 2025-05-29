2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Will new legislation improve Baltimore's housing challenges?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 29, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
Owners of vacant properties in Baltimore City could be responsible for a slew of fees, under three bills being considered by city council. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau
/
WYPR
Vacant properties in Baltimore City

The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that the United States needs more than seven million affordable homes to address the nationwide shortage of housing. Governor Wes Moore has identified Maryland's housing supply as a top priority and estimates the state needs 96,000 new housing units to meet demand.

In Baltimore City, 3rd District Councilman Ryan Dorsey is advocating for a package of bills that seek to increase housing density and affordable homes. He joins Midday to explain how these bills will help potential homebuyers and bring more residents to Baltimore City.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayHousingBaltimore City Council
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes