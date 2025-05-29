Will new legislation improve Baltimore's housing challenges?

The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that the United States needs more than seven million affordable homes to address the nationwide shortage of housing. Governor Wes Moore has identified Maryland's housing supply as a top priority and estimates the state needs 96,000 new housing units to meet demand.

In Baltimore City, 3rd District Councilman Ryan Dorsey is advocating for a package of bills that seek to increase housing density and affordable homes. He joins Midday to explain how these bills will help potential homebuyers and bring more residents to Baltimore City.