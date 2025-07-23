Frustration boils over Baltimore’s permitting system at City Hall

Residents, contractors, developers and others packed City Hall on Tuesday night demanding answers and action on long delays in the city’s construction permitting system.

Andrew Lasinski, a small business owner near Brewers Hill, said he’s been waiting six months for approval to install two electrical outlets.

“We've done everything by the book,” Lasinski explained. “This is a simple mechanical building permit... and it's still not issued today. I fear that my investment I've worked hard for is going to be at risk because of the situation.”

Locust Point resident Hilma Munson said a delayed permit for a roof repair caused avoidable water damage in her home. She said she only received the permit after appealing to her council member.

“We shouldn't have to have political connections to get a simple permit to fix a leaky roof,” Munson said. “There was not even a box on the application for me to check to indicate that my repair project was urgent.”

An outlier in the group, Victor Akinnagbe, CEO of Rebirth Development, testified that he has been able to get same-day or next-day permits “if you know how to work the system.”

Akinnagbe credited his background in IT and echoed the administration’s stance that the problem isn’t unique to Baltimore.

According to Deputy Mayor Justin Williams, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) switched to a new platform, Accela, after receiving six months' notice that the previous software would be discontinued.

The $2.5 million transition created a host of complications, including:



Trouble transferring old permits

Misassigned PINs that jammed email queues

Vague guidance for applicants

Redundant questions on simple forms

Workflow errors that stalled reviews

Poor integration between city systems

“I have a six-month-old, and this is what keeps me up at night — not my six-month-old,” Williams said.

Deputy City Administrator Shamiah Kerney said a “tiger team” is working to reduce the backlog while managing other responsibilities. But agency leaders would not commit to a deadline for full resolution.

City Council President Zeke Cohen warned that trust in city government is eroding and Committee Chair James Torrence pushed for answers.

“How can I hold you accountable without a specific date?” Torrence asked.

Kerney said the city aims to issue more permits by fall, open a centralized permit office, and hire a permit czar to oversee the process.

The committee plans to revisit the issue in three months.