© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Education news roundup: absenteeism, teacher pay, City Schools CEO contract

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published February 16, 2024 at 9:45 AM EST
Students of Leith Walk Elementary School in Baltimore, MD. Credit: Maryland GovPics/Flickr

Baltimore Banner reporter Liz Bowie joins us for a round-up of news about schools. Why are so many kids chronically absent, and why is it getting worse? What’s up with a pay raise for Baltimore teachers? Will the head of City Schools renew her contract?

Read her reporting:
Time is nearly up. Will Baltimore City schools keep CEO Sonja Santelises?
Baltimore teachers negotiate a 9% pay bump for early-career educators
Far more Maryland students are missing too much school

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordEducationBaltimore City Public SchoolsDr. Sonja SantelisesBaltimore Teachers Union
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie