Education news roundup: absenteeism, teacher pay, City Schools CEO contract

Baltimore Banner reporter Liz Bowie joins us for a round-up of news about schools. Why are so many kids chronically absent, and why is it getting worse? What’s up with a pay raise for Baltimore teachers? Will the head of City Schools renew her contract?

Read her reporting:

Time is nearly up. Will Baltimore City schools keep CEO Sonja Santelises?

Baltimore teachers negotiate a 9% pay bump for early-career educators

Far more Maryland students are missing too much school

