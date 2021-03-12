-
Maryland lawmakers unanimously pass a major COVID relief package. Some mass vaccination sites open in Maryland. Baltimore’s new public tracking system…
-
About 1,200 Baltimore City students are set to re-enter the classrooms of 27 schools Monday morning for the first time last spring when the coronavirus…
-
Baltimore City schools administrators released Wednesday a plan to bring back a group of students that includes the district’s most vulnerable to 25…
-
Baltimore City schools will bring some of its most vulnerable students back into the classroom next month, the district announced Wednesday.Students in…
-
The Baltimore City school board stared down a $21 million shortfall Tuesday night brought on by pandemic spending, as its CEO decides how to handle the…
-
The Baltimore Teachers’ Union staged a die-in protest at school headquarters Wednesday night, demanding that classes remain online through 2020. More than…
-
Baltimore City students joined peers in Philadelphia, Detroit and Baton Rouge to call on Comcast to close the digital divide by providing free internet…
-
Transit officials, school officials and transit riders appeared virtually before the Baltimore City Council Wednesday night to discuss the Maryland…
-
Baltimore’s public schools and the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks are partnering to provide more than 1,000 students access to virtual learning…
-
Local election officials sound the alarm about enforcing masks and social distancing at the polls come November. And a Baltimore City Public Schools…