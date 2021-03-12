-
Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises appeared before the City Council Thursday night to address questions from lawmakers after the district delayed…
-
Baltimore City Public Schools announced Wednesday a two-week delay of the next phase of its partial reopening plans. Officials said it will allow them…
-
NewsGov. Larry Hogan is ordering local school systems to give all students the option to return in-person to their classrooms by March 1.Keeping students out…
-
Activists experiencing homelessness in Baltimore led a march from the Shot Tower to City Hall on Saturday.They chanted “evictions have got to go” and…
-
About 1,200 Baltimore City students are set to re-enter the classrooms of 27 schools Monday morning for the first time last spring when the coronavirus…
-
The Baltimore City school board stared down a $21 million shortfall Tuesday night brought on by pandemic spending, as its CEO decides how to handle the…
-
The Baltimore Teachers’ Union staged a die-in protest at school headquarters Wednesday night, demanding that classes remain online through 2020. More than…
-
The president of the Baltimore Teachers Union has formally challenged the results of this week’s election, which she lost by 62 votes.Marietta English and…
-
This post has been updated.Diamonte Brown, a Booker T. Washington Middle School teacher, has narrowly defeated long-time Baltimore Teachers Union…
-
The Baltimore Teacher's Union President, Marietta English, presented the almost final numbers of the efforts to enroll or re-enroll students…