What does the sale of the Baltimore Sun mean for local journalism?
What is behind the recent purchase of the Baltimore Sun by local conservative media executive David D. Smith? We ask NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Plus: Dean Jacqueline Jones of Morgan State’s journalism department and the Baltimore Beat’s editor Lisa Snowden on the sale and how it could impact local journalism and local journalists.
Editor's note: Audio has been edited to remove a technical issue at the top of the program.