On The Record

What does the sale of the Baltimore Sun mean for local journalism?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen HarvieMelissa GerrSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 23, 2024 at 11:52 AM EST
The Baltimore Sun front page is seen, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Baltimore. David D. Smith, executive chairman of the Sinclair broadcasting chain and an active contributor to conservative causes, has bought Baltimore Sun Media from the investment firm Alden Global Capital. The purchase price was not disclosed. (AP Photo/Lea Skene)
Lea Skene/AP
/
AP
The Baltimore Sun front page is seen, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Baltimore. David D. Smith, executive chairman of the Sinclair broadcasting chain and an active contributor to conservative causes, has bought Baltimore Sun Media from the investment firm Alden Global Capital. The purchase price was not disclosed. (AP Photo/Lea Skene)

What is behind the recent purchase of the Baltimore Sun by local conservative media executive David D. Smith? We ask NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Plus: Dean Jacqueline Jones of Morgan State’s journalism department and the Baltimore Beat’s editor Lisa Snowden on the sale and how it could impact local journalism and local journalists.

Read more:
New Baltimore Sun owner on tape bashing city schools, local politicians and more
The Baltimore Sun has been sold to a conservative broadcast chief
After Baltimore Sun sale to David Smith, part-owner Armstrong Williams offers vision

Editor's note: Audio has been edited to remove a technical issue at the top of the program.

