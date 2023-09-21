© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Acting BPD Commissioner Worley will appear before a City Council committee tonight. What questions does he need to answer?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published September 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT
Credit: Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (center left) and Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley (center right) deliver remarks following the release of after-action reports on the deadly July mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes.

The next step in Richard Worley’s path to being confirmed as Baltimore’s 41st police commissioner comes tonight, when the City Council’s Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee will consider his nomination. We speak with Justin Fenton, an investigative reporter at The Baltimore Banner, about Worley's proposed contract and his predecessor's legacy.

Plus, what are residents of Central West Baltimore looking for in the next chief of police? We ask Ashiah Parker, executive director of the No Boundaries Coalition. On Tuesday, September 26th at Baltimore Unity Hall, No Boundaries will hold, "Changing the Narrative: Addressing Gun Violence in 21217."

The confirmation hearing before the City Council’s Committee on Rules and Legislative Oversight is scheduled for 5 p.m. It’s open to the public. The full City Council is expected to vote on Worley Oct. 2nd.

