Baltimore Police Department Consent Decree

The federal judge overseeing major reforms of the Baltimore Police Department told officials Tuesday that changes in discipline policies, training and…
Baltimore’s Interim Police Commissioner, Gary Tuggle, has withdrawn his application for the top job.He made the announcement at the federal courthouse…
Earlier in the day, Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said he was “disappointed” and “disturbed” by the video of Officer Arthur Williams striking…
The Baltimore Police Department’s top brass, along with lawyers for the city and the US Department of Justice were in the federal courtroom of Judge James…
Baltimore Police Union President Gene Ryan called Wednesday for the resignation of Marvin McKenstry from the panel overseeing civilian review of the…
About 25 residents gathered at Mount Pleasant Church for the Baltimore City Police Department's consent decree monitoring team's first quarterly community…
The monitors charged with reforming the Baltimore City Police Department have officially released a draft of their one-year monitoring plan.The plan comes…