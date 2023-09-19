New Maryland law will allow child sexual abuse survivors to seek justice years after the crime 

It may take years for people who were sexually abused as children to come to grips with what happened and decide how to move forward. Until now, if they were past age 38, Maryland law ruled out suing alleged abusers. What will be the effect of new law that wipes out the statute of limitations? The Child Victims Act of 2023 goes into effect on October 1st.

We speak with Delegate C.T. Wilson, who championed this change, and Lisae Jordan, executive director and counsel at the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MCASA).

Resources:

Find a Rape Crisis and Recovery Center near you

MCASA’s Sexual Assault Legal Institute (SALI)

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network)

RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline - 1-800-656-4673

Call 211 for resources in Maryland