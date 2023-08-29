MTA Administrator Holly Arnold on the revival of Baltimore's Red Line

A Red Line revival is underway. Baltimore’s east-west transit project was canceled in 2015. Now Gov. Moore is bringing it back. How different will the new plan be? Will it use light rail or rapid buses in their own lanes? We ask MTA Administrator Holly Arnold.

Check out the Red Line website, including a presentation from the open houses.

