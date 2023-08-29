© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

MTA Administrator Holly Arnold on the revival of Baltimore's Red Line

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published August 29, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
Light rail and bus rapid transit modes are being considered for Baltimore's resurrected Red Line, which is intended to improve east-west connectivity. (photo credit: BaltMetroCouncil/MTA/MDOT)
A Red Line revival is underway. Baltimore’s east-west transit project was canceled in 2015. Now Gov. Moore is bringing it back. How different will the new plan be? Will it use light rail or rapid buses in their own lanes? We ask MTA Administrator Holly Arnold.

Check out the Red Line website, including a presentation from the open houses.

Read more about the Red Line:
Hope for the Red Line is high — so is skepticism - The Baltimore Banner
A new bus in town; Quick Link 40 is first step in Red Line launch | WYPR

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
