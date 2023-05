The late congressman Elijah E. Cummings famously said: “Our children are the living messages we send to a future we will never see.” The Elijah Cummings Youth Program, in its 25th year, is his testament to that. We speak with executive director Kathleen St. Villier Hill, and students Ryen Eley and Benjamin Caplan, about the experience.

