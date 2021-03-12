-
The late congressman Elijah Cummings would have turned 70 Monday. During the months before he died, while he dealt with painful health challenges and…
-
Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings died a year ago tomorrow. He invested time in his final months, amid painful health challenges and tough…
-
State Senator Jill Carter has joined an increasingly crowded Democratic field of 17 candidates running for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District seat left…
-
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings joined an ever growing field of candidates today running to represent to represent Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, a seat…
-
The first time Kweisi Mfume was elected to represent Maryland’s seventh congressional district, he was 38 years old. Now 71, he says he wants to continue…
-
Our thoughts are on the many ways Congressman Elijah Cummings fought for residents of Baltimore. Here is a Stoop Story he told in 2010 about the…
-
Elijah Cummings’ hometown of Baltimore is mourning.The 12-term congressman, who passed away in the early hours of Oct. 17, was one of the earliest black…
-
It is a sad and somber day in Maryland today, as people here and across the country, and across the political spectrum, mourn the passing of Congressman…
-
Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings died early Thursday due to complications from longstanding health challenges. He was 68. Tributes and remembrances have…
-
Like everyone in Maryland, On the Record is saddened by the loss of Democratic Congressman Elijah E. Cummings, who died early this morning. We extend…