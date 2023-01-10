Even mild infections can lead to long COVID in young people. What does the path to recovery look like?

Long COVID--with symptoms that linger for months like brain fog, dizziness, or heart palpitations --may affect 2 to 10 percent of children who have been infected with COVID, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In September, a new set of guidelines was published to help pediatricians identify and treat long COVID. We speak with one of the lead authors, Dr. Laura Malone, co-director of Kennedy Krieger’s Pediatric Post-COVID19 Rehabilitation Clinic.

Then, an athletic, academically engaged high school student is suddenly exhausted. His normal schedule of classes and sports and activities with friends shrinks, as he struggles with dizziness, nausea, and brain fog. We speak with Lucas Denault and his mom, Karin, about his recovery from long COVID.

This interview originally aired in December.

