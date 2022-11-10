The path ahead for recreational cannabis; Reflections of a first-time election judge

Marylanders voted overwhelmingly to legalize recreational marijuana. What now? We ask Delegate David Moon, vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee, what steps lawmakers must take to set up the industry. Then, Owings Mills civics teacher Leah Strapec reflects on her experience as a first-time election judge.

Find WYPR's continuing coverage of the midterm election here.

Learn more about what's ahead for recreational cannabis.

Maryland’s new cannabis law will also make it easier to expunge some charges and convictions

Maryland legalized recreational marijuana. Here’s what you should know.

