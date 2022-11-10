© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

The path ahead for recreational cannabis; Reflections of a first-time election judge

Published November 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST
MH cannabis dispensary
Oregon Department of Agriculture
/
Flickr

Marylanders voted overwhelmingly to legalize recreational marijuana. What now? We ask Delegate David Moon, vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee, what steps lawmakers must take to set up the industry. Then, Owings Mills civics teacher Leah Strapec reflects on her experience as a first-time election judge.

Find WYPR's continuing coverage of the midterm election here.

Learn more about what's ahead for recreational cannabis.
Maryland’s new cannabis law will also make it easier to expunge some charges and convictions
Maryland legalized recreational marijuana. Here’s what you should know.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordMDElections2022CannabisElections
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie