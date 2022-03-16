Emerging research on heart complications after COVID-19

It’s been two years since the COVID pandemic reached the U.S. How have practices like wearing masks and social distancing evolved?

Hopkins researcher Dominick Shattuck tells us about a global survey of Facebook users that collects data about pandemic precautions and vaccine hesitancy. The aim is to improve the effectiveness of public-health messages.

Check out the COVID Behaviors Dashboard here.

Then, University of Maryland cardiologist Dr. Scott Jerome describes the connection between COVID and cardiac problems, like a racing or skipping heartbeat--and what should prompt a visit to the doctor.

Read more about cardiac problems after COVID:

Nature, "Heart-disease risk soars after COVID — even with a mild case"

Science, "COVID-19 takes serious toll on heart health—a full year after recovery"

