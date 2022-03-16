© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Emerging research on heart complications after COVID-19

Published March 16, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT
It’s been two years since the COVID pandemic reached the U.S. How have practices like wearing masks and social distancing evolved?

Hopkins researcher Dominick Shattuck tells us about a global survey of Facebook users that collects data about pandemic precautions and vaccine hesitancy. The aim is to improve the effectiveness of public-health messages.

Check out the COVID Behaviors Dashboard here.

Then, University of Maryland cardiologist Dr. Scott Jerome describes the connection between COVID and cardiac problems, like a racing or skipping heartbeat--and what should prompt a visit to the doctor.

Read more about cardiac problems after COVID:
Nature, "Heart-disease risk soars after COVID — even with a mild case"
Science, "COVID-19 takes serious toll on heart health—a full year after recovery"

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
