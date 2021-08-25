© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Back To School Amidst COVID Concern

Published August 25, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT
An instructor teaches her virtual classroom.
Phil Roeder/Flickr
/
A teacher prepares her classroom for students' return during the pandemic.

The new school year is about to begin, and challenges lie ahead. Concerns about surging COVID infections are mixed with questions about how greatly the pandemic disrupted learning.

Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, the statewide union, says the first place to focus is pupils’ mental health.

Check out WYPR's education coverage.

And Baltimore City principals Najib Jammal of Lakeland Elementary Middle School and Melody Locke of Westport Academy talk about a new partnership to support teachers’ professional development.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordBaltimore CityBaltimore City SchoolsMaryland Schoolsschool reopeningEducation
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast