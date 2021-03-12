-
Baltimore City Public Schools announced Wednesday a two-week delay of the next phase of its partial reopening plans. Officials said it will allow them…
The head of the Baltimore City school system said she is pleased with how things are going so far with the reopening this week of more than two dozen…
Baltimore City Public Schools will scale back a planned partial reopening from 44 to 27 schools and open on-site testing at schools as local COVID-19…
As Maryland school system leaders grapple with how to safely resume in-person learning, one thing is clear: It will be very expensive. Four…
1,000 Baltimore City students will be able to return to the classroom next month. The district will offer this option to pupils it says are struggling…
Baltimore City schools will bring some of its most vulnerable students back into the classroom next month, the district announced Wednesday.Students in…
Baltimore City Public School leaders said Monday that they will delay the return to in-person classes until later this fall, saying the system must…
Parents are wrestling with the question of whether to send their kid into the classroom this fall, log them on, or come up with Option C.What to do about…
Baltimore City School administrators haven’t made any decisions yet about how classes will be held in the upcoming school year, but they’ve announced some…
Maryland public schools will likely operate this fall with a hybrid of in-person and virtual classes. Gov. Larry Hogan told NBC’s Chuck Todd Sunday that…