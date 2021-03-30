Harm Reduction During The Pandemic

The opioid overdose crisis accelerated over the past year, as fentanyl drove deaths. State lawmakers are considering whether ‘overdose prevention sites’ are the answer. We speak with two community outreach coordinators with the Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition. Ricky Morris describes how the pandemic forced changes in on-the-ground activities. Such as, the coalition stopped setting up mock safe sites as demonstrations. But Samantha Kerr says the layout would look similar to vaccination sites.

Learn more about Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition and the BRIDGES Coalition. Read an op-ed on overdose prevention sites published in Maryland Matters and co-authored by Samantha Kerr. Read SB279 and HB396.

