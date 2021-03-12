Opioid Epidemic

-
Al Jackson has been addicted to heroin since he was a young teenager, growing up in South Baltimore. These days, he says, it's hard to find heroin that's…
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has charged seven members of the Sackler family, who control the drug maker Purdue Pharma, with violating the state…
Baltimore County has the second highest rate of fatal opioid overdoses in the state. Only Baltimore City has more. The county will begin reaching out to…
State health officials expect that when the final numbers are accounted for, more than 2000 Marylanders will have died from opioid overdoses in 2018. And…
NewsPublic policy on drug use in America focused for years on punishing those addicted. But more recently it’s turned toward what public health experts call…
Dan Torsch’s older brother John remembers. It was about 17 years ago. “I can trace his addiction back to one 100 milligram morphine pill,” Torsch said.…
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is considering appointing an Opioid Czar to be the point person as the county grapples with the second-highest…
Karen Holliday says she has something in common with Billie Holiday, Baltimore’s famous jazz singer who died in July 1959 from illness related to drug and…
The House of Representatives took up more than seventy opioid related bills last month; some dealing with safely disposing of old pills, others trying to…
Baltimore City is suing a number of drug companies and distributors as well as two Baltimore County doctors for their alleged roles in the city’s opioid…