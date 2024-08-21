© 2024 WYPR
Live updates from the DNC in Chicago
Midday

After a death on the job, Baltimore City Council reviews working conditions for DPW employees

By Tom Hall,
Matt BushEmily HofstaedterTeria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 21, 2024 at 12:02 PM EDT
The sanitation yard on Reedbird Avenue in Cherry Hill is slated to receive millions of dollars from the City of Baltimore.
Emily Hofstaedter
/
WYPR
The sanitation yard on Reedbird Avenue in Cherry Hill, is the Department of Public Works Southwestern Sanitation facility. The location is slated to receive millions of dollars from the city for improvements.

The death of an employee of Baltimore City's Department of Public Works worker led to an outcry from labor advocates. Now, city councilmembers are reacting, too. The City Council is scheduled to meet August 22 to examine the working conditions at the department.

On August 2, Ronald Silver, 36, died of heat sickness after working his trash collection route when Baltimore City was under a Code Red heat index. His death, which his family has called “entirely preventable”, is currently under investigation by the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health and the Baltimore Police Department.

At a press conference two weeks after his death, family and friends remembered Silver for his sense of humor, devotion to his family and a love of superhero movies.

WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter was the first to report the death of Silver and spoke with eyewitnesses. She joins Midday and WYPR News Director Matt Bush to look ahead to the council hearing and discuss the latest.

