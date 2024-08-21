After a death on the job, Baltimore City Council reviews working conditions for DPW employees

The death of an employee of Baltimore City's Department of Public Works worker led to an outcry from labor advocates. Now, city councilmembers are reacting, too. The City Council is scheduled to meet August 22 to examine the working conditions at the department.

On August 2, Ronald Silver, 36, died of heat sickness after working his trash collection route when Baltimore City was under a Code Red heat index. His death, which his family has called “entirely preventable”, is currently under investigation by the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health and the Baltimore Police Department.

At a press conference two weeks after his death, family and friends remembered Silver for his sense of humor, devotion to his family and a love of superhero movies.

WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter was the first to report the death of Silver and spoke with eyewitnesses. She joins Midday and WYPR News Director Matt Bush to look ahead to the council hearing and discuss the latest.