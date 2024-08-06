Mayor Scott responds to DPW employee's death

Mayor Brandon Scott spoke with Midday about the death of Ronald Silver II, a Department of Public Works employee who died on August 2nd after working in extreme heat and seeking water from a resident on Guilford Avenue in the Barclay neighborhood.

WYPR Reporter Emily Hofstaedter spoke with Gabrielle Avendano who offered Silver water and called 911 when he passed out. He was based at the Cherry Hill Sanitation Yard, which was recently flagged by theBaltimore City Inspector Generalfor lacking proper access to air conditioning and cold water during a recent heatwave.