Playwright Karen Zacarias on “The Book Club Play”

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersJ. Wynn RousuckSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 22, 2024 at 12:36 PM EDT
Courtesy Photo from Everyman Theatre
Karen Zacarías is an award-winning playwright and her popular work, The Book Club Playopens at the Everyman Theatre here in Baltimore tonight.

The Everyman is by no means the only theater choosing to produce a Karen Zacarias play. This season she’s one of the 20 most-produced playwrights at American regional theaters, and it’s not the first time she’s made that list.

Zacarias has also co-written ballet librettos and almost a dozen musicals for young audiences. She’s the founder of Washington’s Young Playwrights’ Theater, and co-founder of the Latino Theatre Commons — a national organization dedicated to updating the American narrative with stories of Latinos.

Karen Zacarias joins us along with our theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
