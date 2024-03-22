Playwright Karen Zacarias on “The Book Club Play”

Karen Zacarías is an award-winning playwright and her popular work, The Book Club Playopens at the Everyman Theatre here in Baltimore tonight.

The Everyman is by no means the only theater choosing to produce a Karen Zacarias play. This season she’s one of the 20 most-produced playwrights at American regional theaters, and it’s not the first time she’s made that list.

Zacarias has also co-written ballet librettos and almost a dozen musicals for young audiences. She’s the founder of Washington’s Young Playwrights’ Theater, and co-founder of the Latino Theatre Commons — a national organization dedicated to updating the American narrative with stories of Latinos.

Karen Zacarias joins us along with our theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck.