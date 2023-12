Dial M for Murder opens tonight at Everyman Theatre. Vincent Lancisi, the artistic director and founder of Everyman Theater, joins Midday along with three company members: Megan Anderson, Danny Gavigan and Beth Hylton. They join the show to share a preview of the play which offers a new twist on the classic story.

Teresa Castracane Photography Danny Gavigan (Lesgate) in "Dial M for Murder"