Midday Newsmaker

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Baltimore City's Inspector-General, Isabel Mercedes Cumming. She was appointed in 2018. Since then, her office, which was…
Our Newsmaker guest today is Cheryl Bost, a former Baltimore County Teacher of the Year (2003) who serves as the president of the Maryland State Education…
Today's Newsmaker guest is Dr. Sonja Santelises, the CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools. She joins Tom for the hour to discuss one of the key questions…
Today, Tom's Newsmaker guest is Baltimore County Executive John "Johnny O" Olszewski, Jr. He is beginning his 3rd year in office, and like leaders of…
Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Maryland's Senior Senator, Ben Cardin.As record numbers of new COVID-19 infections and deaths threaten the nation's…
Our Newsmaker guest today is Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled businesses across the city and forced…
Tom's Newsmaker guest today is the former Solicitor of Baltimore City, Andre Davis.In 2017, Judge Davis left his seat on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals…
Tom's Newsmaker guest for the hour is Chris Van Hollen, Maryland's Democratic junior senator, who has served in the U.S. Senate since January, 2017. From…
Today, Tom's guest is Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. In his first year in office, Mr. Oszewski has made several high- profile appointments,…
Tom's guest today is Senator Chris Van Hollen. The Democratic junior senator from Maryland, who was first elected to the US Senate in 2016 after…