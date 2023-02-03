Rousuck's Review: Charly Evon Simpson's "Jump," at Everyman

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today, she tells us about Jump, the new play by Charly Evon Simpson about family, loss, spiritual journeys and fundamental connections, now on stage at Baltimore's Everyman Theater.

Directed at Everyman by Summer L. Williams, the poignant drama stars Morgan Danielle Day as Judy;

Billie Krishawn as Fay; Tony Nam as Hopkins; and

Jefferson A. Russell as Dad.

Billie Krishawn (left) and Tony Nam in Everyman Theatre's production of "Jump." (Photo credit: Kiirstn Pagan Photography)

Jump continues at Everyman Theatre through February 19. Click the show link for more info.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

