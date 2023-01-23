Gov. Moore's first budget proposal: Analysis with WYPR's Matt Bush

Now, a look at the first few days of the Moore-Miller administration in Annapolis.

Governor Wes Moore wasted no time after his historic inauguration last Wednesday, issuing executive orders, assembling his cabinet for a pep-talk and releasing his first budget.

Matt Bush is WYPR's News Director. (WYPR Photo)

Joining Tom to talk about what’s been a busy few days in the state’s capital — and to help us unpack the numbers in Gov. Moore's budget proposal — is WYPR news director Matt Bush.

Matt Bush is with us in Studio A.

You can join the conversation: Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected]. Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.