Midday

Gov. Moore's first budget proposal: Analysis with WYPR's Matt Bush

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published January 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST
Wes Moore_Budget NewsConf _Kaitlin Newman_The Baltimore Banner.png
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, with Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller in the State House in Annapolis last Friday, unveiling his first proposed state budget, which will cover the budget year from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. His measure calls for extra funding for schools, transportation and state hiring, and does not propose any new taxes. (Photo credit: Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Now, a look at the first few days of the Moore-Miller administration in Annapolis.

Governor Wes Moore wasted no time after his historic inauguration last Wednesday, issuing executive orders, assembling his cabinet for a pep-talk and releasing his first budget.

Matt Bush is WYPR's News Director. (WYPR Photo)

Joining Tom to talk about what’s been a busy few days in the state’s capital — and to help us unpack the numbers in Gov. Moore's budget proposal — is WYPR news director Matt Bush.

Matt Bush is with us in Studio A.

