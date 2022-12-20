© 2022 WYPR
Newsmaker: Erek L. Barron, US Attorney for the District of MD

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published December 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Erek_Barron_USAO_MD_Official_Photo_WIDECROP2.png
Erek L. Barron was appointed in 2021 by President Biden, and confirmed by the Senate, as the 49th US Attorney for the District of Maryland. He is the first African American to serve as the top federal law enforcement official in the state. He previously served six years as a MD Delegate and was a State's Attorney for Prince George's County and Baltimore City. (official photo)

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Erek L. Barron. He is the US Attorney for the District of Maryland, which makes him the chief federal law enforcement officer in our state. He supervises a staff of nearly 100 attorneys who investigate and prosecute national security threats, terrorism, narcotics trafficking, organized crime, gang violence, public corruption, cybercrime, financial and healthcare fraud and civil rights violations.

Prior to his appointment as US Attorney by President Biden last year, Barron served in the Maryland House of Delegates for six years, and before that, he was a prosecutor in Prince George’s County and in Baltimore City, with a focus on violent crime.

Mr. Barron is the first African American to hold the post of Maryland US Attorney, and the first Democrat to be nominated for the position in the last 20 years. By this time next month, several important offices at the state and local level will be held by newly elected Democratic officials. Anthony Brown will become the Maryland Attorney General. Wes Moore will become Governor. And Ivan Bates will be sworn-in as Baltimore City State’s Attorney.

Coordination with these and other officials is key to addressing the scourge of violence that has plagued cities like Baltimore for years.

US Attorney Erek Barron joins Tom today in Studio A…

Your comments and questions are welcome.
Call us: 410.662.8780. Email at [email protected]. Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
