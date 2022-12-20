Newsmaker: Erek L. Barron, US Attorney for the District of MD

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Erek L. Barron. He is the US Attorney for the District of Maryland, which makes him the chief federal law enforcement officer in our state. He supervises a staff of nearly 100 attorneys who investigate and prosecute national security threats, terrorism, narcotics trafficking, organized crime, gang violence, public corruption, cybercrime, financial and healthcare fraud and civil rights violations.

Prior to his appointment as US Attorney by President Biden last year, Barron served in the Maryland House of Delegates for six years, and before that, he was a prosecutor in Prince George’s County and in Baltimore City, with a focus on violent crime.

Mr. Barron is the first African American to hold the post of Maryland US Attorney, and the first Democrat to be nominated for the position in the last 20 years. By this time next month, several important offices at the state and local level will be held by newly elected Democratic officials. Anthony Brown will become the Maryland Attorney General. Wes Moore will become Governor. And Ivan Bates will be sworn-in as Baltimore City State’s Attorney.

Coordination with these and other officials is key to addressing the scourge of violence that has plagued cities like Baltimore for years.

