Baltimore police reform

State lawmakers heard testimony Thursday on a bill limiting the situations in which police can use lethal force. The bill is just one of a host of…
A new poll from Goucher College shows widespread support for the kinds of police reform policies Maryland legislators are expected to introduce in…
Members of the Maryland House of Delegates are considering at least a dozen changes to the laws governing police, from rules about the use of lethal force…
Thousands are marking the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington Friday with growing calls for police reform. In Maryland, those calls often point to…
The City Council proposes cuts to the Baltimore Police Department. A report on post-graduation challenges for Baltimore County’s students with…
NewsMorning Edition Host, Nathan Sterner, talks to City Hall Reporter, Dominique Maria Bonessi, about the third Baltimore Police body camera video that has…
Earlier this year, Baltimore entered into a consent decree with the Department of Justice to reform the city police department. As part of the agreement,…