Midday

Rousuck's Review: Suzan-Lori Parks' "White Noise" at Studio Theatre (DC)

Published February 4, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST
(left to right) Katie Kleiger, RJ Brown, Tatiana Williams and Quinn Franzen in Suzan-Lori Parks' "White Noise" at Studio Theater. (photo © Margot Shulman)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of important local stage productions.

This week, Judy spotlights the new production of White Noise, a powerful drama about romance, race and politics by Bel Air native and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks.

Katie Kleiger (as "Dawn") and RJ Brown (as "Leo") in "White Noise" at Studio Theatre (photo © Margot Shulman)

Park's 2019 play is now on stage at Studio Theatre in Washington, DC, with Reginald L. Douglas directing a cast that features Tatiana Williams, Quinn Franzen, RJ Brown, Katie Kleiger and Jefferson A Russell.

White Noise continues at Studio Theatre in DC through February 20. Follow the links for more information, showtimes and ticketing.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
