American Rescue Plan funding

    The Daily Dose 5-10-21
    Aaron Henkin
    Baltimore is set to receive more than 650 million federal dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan, and at least one city official says Mayor Scott needs to drain the swamp before he can address any of the city’s needs. And we’ll hear how the pandemic knocked Maryland’s child care industry off its feet and what local, state and federal aid might do to revive it.
    How Will Baltimore Spend $670 Million In American Rescue Plan Funding?
    Emily Sullivan
    A spokesman for Scott said he will explore expanding equitable access to broadband and making capital investments in public facilities to meet pandemic operational needs.