Midday Newswrap: WBAL Reporter Jayne Miller On Politics, Policy, And Her Own Encounter With COVID-19

Tom's guest for today's edition of the Midday Newswrap is veteran Baltimore journalist Jayne Miller. She has been reporting for WBAL Television for more than three decades, and is now the chief investigative reporter with WBAL's "11 Investigates" I-Team. For the past 14 months, Miller has been reporting on the state’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic, and last February, she herself became part of the story, when she tested positive for the virus.

Her recovery from the disease has been slow. We’ll talk about it, and we’ll talk politics and public policy as the race for Governor begins to take shape, Mayor Brandon Scott uses his veto pen for the first time, jurisdictions consider how to spend American rescue Plan money, the Baltimore police department says how it will advance equity and credibility in the department, and Congress stalls on efforts for federal police reform.

Jayne Miller joins us today on our digital line, from her home in Baltimore.

