Baltimore City Council members and housing advocates announced a legislative package Monday afternoon to address housing insecurity. The bills will be…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have ordered a moratorium on evictions through the end of this year to contain the spread of COVID-19.…
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Maryland, Baltimore resident Chantel Outlaw was able to pay her rent. But shortly after the state went under lockdown,…
Baltimore housing advocates warn of a wave of mass evictions in the city. And the head of a Baltimore nursing home shares a personal story about the…
Long-time Baltimore Housing Commissioner Paul Graziano is leaving after 16 years on the job.Graziano submitted his resignation to Mayor Catherine Pugh;…