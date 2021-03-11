Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, On The Ethics Of Mass COVID Vaccinations

Today on Midday on Ethics: as supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are ramped up and the pace of vaccinations in Maryland and across the country accelerates, a conversation about vaccination ethics. How are public health and government officials making the difficult decisions about who gets vaccinated, and when?

One year ago today, the World Health Organization classified the Coronavirus as a global pandemic.

Since then, as COVID-19 ravaged the United States and countries around the world, public officials have used language that is sometimes vague and unclear to explain their decisions, and we are left to use that language to make up our minds about what we need to do to keep ourselves and our families safe.

Tom's guest today is Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, the director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics. He'll take a look at some of the language we’ve employed around the COVID 19, and in particular, as it regards distribution of vaccines against the virus.

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn joins us today on the line from Palm Desert, California.

