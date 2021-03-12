Midday Podcast

-
Today on Midday on Ethics: as supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are ramped up and the pace of vaccinations in Maryland and across the country accelerates, a…
Today on Midday: are anti-Asian hate crimes increasing? Viral videos of what appear to be random attacks on elderly Asian men in the San Francisco area…
Tom's first guest today is Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department. As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, a new…
"Dusk, Night, Dawn": Anne Lamott On Finding Hope & CourageTom's guest now is the best-selling novelist and essayist, Anne Lamott. She is the author of 19 books, the latest of which is replete with all the…
Today on Midday, as WYPR begins its annual Spring Membership Campaign, it's a special Reporters' Notebook edition, as three members of WYPR's outstanding…
It’s another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking.We’re joined once again on Zoom by our good friend Ann Hornaday –…
Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom now with another look at the pandemic-inspired virtual theater scene. We begin with her review of Cry It…
It’s Midday with the Mayor, another in our series of live conversations with the Mayor of Baltimore, Brandon M. Scott. Among the topics Tom and the Mayor…
Hood College's Slave Roots: Lessons For Today's Reckoning on RaceLast December, Martha Jones, a historian at Johns Hopkins University, described in a Washington Post oped how her research had revealed that Johns…
Tom's guest today is the American author, George Saunders. He’s published hundreds of short stories, and his first novel, Lincoln in the Bardo, won the…