Baltimore City Plans To Expand In-Person Learning

This fall, Baltimore City Schools opened 15 Student Learning Centers, including this one at Beechfield Elementary/Middle School.
Credit City Schools TV / YouTube

One thousand Baltimore City students will be able to return to the classroom next month. The district will offer this option to pupils it says are struggling with virtual learning - like students with disabilities. Alison Perkins-Cohen, chief of staff to the city schools’ CEO, lays out the preparation needed.

Returning to classrooms would be voluntary for pupils, but might not be for some teachers. Diamonté Brown of the Baltimore Teachers Union describes its concerns about keeping students and staff safe.

