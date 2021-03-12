Baltimore City Schools Reopening

-
Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises appeared before the City Council Thursday night to address questions from lawmakers after the district delayed…
Baltimore City Public Schools announced Wednesday a two-week delay of the next phase of its partial reopening plans. Officials said it will allow them…
NewsGov. Larry Hogan is ordering local school systems to give all students the option to return in-person to their classrooms by March 1.Keeping students out…
Advocates say the education gap is being made worse by virtual learning. Baltimore considers a bill that would label systemic racism a public health…
The head of Baltimore City Schools says so far, so good on the opening of more than two dozen schools this week. Governor Hogan says, no, Covid-19 is not…
In Baltimore, 27 public schools opened today for the system’s most vulnerable students. An eviction prevention bill is in front of City Council tonight.…
About 1,200 Baltimore City students are set to re-enter the classrooms of 27 schools Monday morning for the first time last spring when the coronavirus…
Across Maryland, tightened restrictions and other orders are in place because of the spike in Covid-19 cases. On the heels of Gov Hogan’s press conference…
Baltimore City Public Schools will scale back a planned partial reopening from 44 to 27 schools and open on-site testing at schools as local COVID-19…
As Maryland school system leaders grapple with how to safely resume in-person learning, one thing is clear: It will be very expensive. Four…