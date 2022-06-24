Maryland leaders vow to strengthen abortion rights

The Supreme Court has struck down the landmark Roe V. Wade decision which legalized abortion across the U.S. five decades ago. Today’s decision is sending shock waves across the country for women’s right’s advocates and praise from anti-abortion groups. In this special edition of today’s podcast we have coverage from our news team and reaction from local leaders across the state. ..and we’ll still update you on where we are on the state’s Covid positivity rate and the other big news this week….on vaccines for children five years old and younger!