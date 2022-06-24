© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Maryland leaders vow to strengthen abortion rights

Published June 24, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Supreme Court has struck down the landmark Roe V. Wade decision which legalized abortion across the U.S. five decades ago. Today’s decision is sending shock waves across the country for women’s right’s advocates and praise from anti-abortion groups. In this special edition of today’s podcast we have coverage from our news team and reaction from local leaders across the state. ..and we’ll still update you on where we are on the state’s Covid positivity rate and the other big news this week….on vaccines for children five years old and younger!

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Coronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast CentralThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageWYPR Podcast
Pam Jones
See stories by Pam Jones