Episode 5: Ghost Town

Conversations concerning the paranormal typically lend themselves to the sensational, but Danny has discovered they can also open deeper discussions about trauma, the afterlife, and a region’s rich history.

Danny looks back on some of the other ghostly happenings at Everyman Theatre's historic space and explores the rich history of Baltimore’s Bromo Arts District, particularly Lexington market, to learn how the past still haunts the present with UMBC American Studies professor Dr. Nicole King.

Heard on this episode

Yaegel Welch Resident Acting Co

Clinton Brandhagen Former Resident Acting Co Member

Helen Hedman Resident Acting Co

Deborah Hazlett Resident Acting Co

Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co

Bruce Randolph Nelson Resident Acting Co

Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer

Megan Anderson Resident Acting Co

Corey Frier-Ritsch Associate Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications

Shammah Moore Porter at Everyman Theatre

Mandy Hall Director of Production

Brenna Horner Former Lead Teaching Artist at Everyman Theatre

Jason McIntosh Actor (Radio Golf, Sweat, Fences)

Tony Nam Resident Acting Co

Vincent M. Lancisi Founder, Artistic Director

Donald Hicken Former Theater Head of Baltimore School for the Arts

Dr. Nicole King Associate Professor and American Studies Dept. Chair, UMBC

Paige Hernandez Associate Artistic Director

