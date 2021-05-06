© 2021 WYPR
Everyman Theatre's Resident Ghost Company

Episode 5: Ghost Town

Published May 6, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
Conversations concerning the paranormal typically lend themselves to the sensational, but Danny has discovered they can also open deeper discussions about trauma, the afterlife, and a region’s rich history.

Danny looks back on some of the other ghostly happenings at Everyman Theatre's historic space and explores the rich history of Baltimore’s Bromo Arts District, particularly Lexington market, to learn how the past still haunts the present with UMBC American Studies professor Dr. Nicole King.

Heard on this episode

Yaegel Welch Resident Acting Co
Clinton Brandhagen Former Resident Acting Co Member
Helen Hedman Resident Acting Co
Deborah Hazlett Resident Acting Co
Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co
Bruce Randolph Nelson Resident Acting Co
Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer
Megan Anderson Resident Acting Co
Corey Frier-Ritsch Associate Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications
Shammah Moore Porter at Everyman Theatre
Mandy Hall Director of Production
Brenna Horner Former Lead Teaching Artist at Everyman Theatre
Jason McIntosh Actor (Radio Golf, Sweat, Fences)
Tony Nam Resident Acting Co
Vincent M. Lancisi Founder, Artistic Director
Donald Hicken Former Theater Head of Baltimore School for the Arts
Dr. Nicole King Associate Professor and American Studies Dept. Chair, UMBC
Paige Hernandez Associate Artistic Director

This content is produced by Danny Gavigan and distributed by WYPR.

Danny Gavigan
Danny Gavigan is an award-winning stage, screen, and voice actor from Columbia, Maryland. He is a member of the resident acting company at Everyman Theatre in Baltimore and has appeared on stages across the country, including La Jolla Playhouse, Kansas City Rep, Baltimore Center Stage, and Ford's Theater in DC where he won the Helen Hayes award for Best Ensemble in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? He has won various film festival awards for his performance on screen in the films Unarmed Man, Last Night, and Rumination, all currently streaming digitally. He has recorded hundreds of audiobook adaptations lending his voice to characters like Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers series and is the narrator of the audiobook Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America by Baltimore journalist, Alec MacGillis. Danny is a proud member of Actor's Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA.
