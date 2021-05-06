Episode 5: Ghost Town
Conversations concerning the paranormal typically lend themselves to the sensational, but Danny has discovered they can also open deeper discussions about trauma, the afterlife, and a region’s rich history.
Danny looks back on some of the other ghostly happenings at Everyman Theatre's historic space and explores the rich history of Baltimore’s Bromo Arts District, particularly Lexington market, to learn how the past still haunts the present with UMBC American Studies professor Dr. Nicole King.
Heard on this episode
Yaegel Welch Resident Acting Co
Clinton Brandhagen Former Resident Acting Co Member
Helen Hedman Resident Acting Co
Deborah Hazlett Resident Acting Co
Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co
Bruce Randolph Nelson Resident Acting Co
Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer
Megan Anderson Resident Acting Co
Corey Frier-Ritsch Associate Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications
Shammah Moore Porter at Everyman Theatre
Mandy Hall Director of Production
Brenna Horner Former Lead Teaching Artist at Everyman Theatre
Jason McIntosh Actor (Radio Golf, Sweat, Fences)
Tony Nam Resident Acting Co
Vincent M. Lancisi Founder, Artistic Director
Donald Hicken Former Theater Head of Baltimore School for the Arts
Dr. Nicole King Associate Professor and American Studies Dept. Chair, UMBC
Paige Hernandez Associate Artistic Director
This content is produced by Danny Gavigan and distributed by WYPR.