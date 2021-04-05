Danny Gavigan is an award-winning stage, screen, and voice actor from Columbia, Maryland. He is a member of the resident acting company at Everyman Theatre in Baltimore and has appeared on stages across the country, including La Jolla Playhouse, Kansas City Rep, Baltimore Center Stage, and Ford's Theater in DC where he won the Helen Hayes award for Best Ensemble in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? He has won various film festival awards for his performance on screen in the films Unarmed Man, Last Night, and Rumination, all currently streaming digitally. He has recorded hundreds of audiobook adaptations lending his voice to characters like Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers series and is the narrator of the audiobook Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America by Baltimore journalist, Alec MacGillis. Danny is a proud member of Actor's Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA.