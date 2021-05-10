paranormal podcast

Conversations concerning the paranormal typically lend themselves to the sensational, but Danny has discovered they can also open deeper discussions about trauma, the afterlife, and a region’s rich history.Danny looks back on some of the other ghostly happenings at Everyman Theatre's historic space and explores the rich history of Baltimore’s Bromo Arts District, particularly Lexington market, to learn how the past still haunts the present with UMBC American Studies professor Dr. Nicole King.