Resident Ghost Company
Resident Ghost Company is a paranormal, true-crime documentary podcast produced and hosted by Everyman Theatre Resident Acting Company member Danny Gavigan. With interviews from Everyman's company of artists, paranormal experts, and Baltimore historians, Danny pieces together corroborating firsthand accounts, expert analysis, and revelatory newspaper clippings to uncover the history behind the ghost he encountered backstage at the haunted Baltimore theater house. Part documentary and part suspenseful radio drama, Resident Ghost Company explores how the supernatural connects us all.
Latest Episodes
-
Beth tells a ghost story from her childhood that has Danny investigating the parallels between traumatic events and apparitions in hopes to explain who the mysterious figure was backstage. Bruce offers a practical explanation of what our minds do to fill in blanks, but Danny learns about an event at the theater that might offer more answers.
-
As theaters across the world go dark from the COVID-19 pandemic, Danny and the Everyman Theatre Co gather around the virtual ghost light to tell of their experiences in the haunted halls of the historic theater on West Fayette Street, only to realize that their stories intersect.