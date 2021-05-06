© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RGC podcast cover art FINAL.jpg
Everyman Theatre's Resident Ghost Company

Episode 4: Ghost Echo Chamber

Published May 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
ep 4 Town Theater ext.png

Danny discovers that for many in the company their brush with the paranormal goes back to their childhood, and for some, the ghosts were not always welcome visitors. We hear from academic Dr. Hollis Robbins, medium Dr. Gwen F. MacGregor, paranormal investigator Elyse Caudill Corker, and host Marc Steiner from Everyman Theatre's “World of the Play” discussion around the production of Blithe Spirit back in 2015.

Heard on this episode

Brenna Horner Former Lead Teaching Artist at Everyman Theatre
Dr. Hollis Robbins Director of the Center for Africana Studies at Johns Hopkins University and Chair of the Humanities Department at the Peabody Institute
Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co
BLITHE SPIRIT Trailer – Bruce Randolph Nelson, Beth Hylton, Nancy RobineIe, and Megan Anderson
Dr. Gwen F. MacGregor Intuitive Life Coach and Metaphysical Educator
Shammah Moore Porter at Everyman Theatre
Paige Hernandez Associate Artistic Director Juan Juarez Lighting Supervisor
Mandy Hall Director of ProductionMegan Anderson Resident Acting Co
Jason McIntosh Actor (Radio Golf, Sweat, Fences)
Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer Donald Hicken Former Theater Head of Baltimore School for the Arts
Elyse Caudill Corker Founding Member and Lead Investigator of the Greater Maryland Paranormal Society
Joan Gavigan Mom

This content is produced by Danny Gavigan and distributed by WYPR.

Tags

Everyman Theatre's Resident Ghost Company Everyman Theatreparanormal podcast
Danny Gavigan
Danny Gavigan is an award-winning stage, screen, and voice actor from Columbia, Maryland. He is a member of the resident acting company at Everyman Theatre in Baltimore and has appeared on stages across the country, including La Jolla Playhouse, Kansas City Rep, Baltimore Center Stage, and Ford's Theater in DC where he won the Helen Hayes award for Best Ensemble in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? He has won various film festival awards for his performance on screen in the films Unarmed Man, Last Night, and Rumination, all currently streaming digitally. He has recorded hundreds of audiobook adaptations lending his voice to characters like Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers series and is the narrator of the audiobook Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America by Baltimore journalist, Alec MacGillis. Danny is a proud member of Actor's Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA.
See stories by Danny Gavigan