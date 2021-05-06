Episode 4: Ghost Echo Chamber

Danny discovers that for many in the company their brush with the paranormal goes back to their childhood, and for some, the ghosts were not always welcome visitors. We hear from academic Dr. Hollis Robbins, medium Dr. Gwen F. MacGregor, paranormal investigator Elyse Caudill Corker, and host Marc Steiner from Everyman Theatre's “World of the Play” discussion around the production of Blithe Spirit back in 2015.

Heard on this episode

Brenna Horner Former Lead Teaching Artist at Everyman Theatre

Dr. Hollis Robbins Director of the Center for Africana Studies at Johns Hopkins University and Chair of the Humanities Department at the Peabody Institute

Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co

BLITHE SPIRIT Trailer – Bruce Randolph Nelson, Beth Hylton, Nancy RobineIe, and Megan Anderson

Dr. Gwen F. MacGregor Intuitive Life Coach and Metaphysical Educator

Shammah Moore Porter at Everyman Theatre

Paige Hernandez Associate Artistic Director Juan Juarez Lighting Supervisor

Mandy Hall Director of ProductionMegan Anderson Resident Acting Co

Jason McIntosh Actor (Radio Golf, Sweat, Fences)

Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer Donald Hicken Former Theater Head of Baltimore School for the Arts

Elyse Caudill Corker Founding Member and Lead Investigator of the Greater Maryland Paranormal Society

Joan Gavigan Mom

