Episode 4: Ghost Echo Chamber
Danny discovers that for many in the company their brush with the paranormal goes back to their childhood, and for some, the ghosts were not always welcome visitors. We hear from academic Dr. Hollis Robbins, medium Dr. Gwen F. MacGregor, paranormal investigator Elyse Caudill Corker, and host Marc Steiner from Everyman Theatre's “World of the Play” discussion around the production of Blithe Spirit back in 2015.
Heard on this episode
Brenna Horner Former Lead Teaching Artist at Everyman Theatre
Dr. Hollis Robbins Director of the Center for Africana Studies at Johns Hopkins University and Chair of the Humanities Department at the Peabody Institute
Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co
BLITHE SPIRIT Trailer – Bruce Randolph Nelson, Beth Hylton, Nancy RobineIe, and Megan Anderson
Dr. Gwen F. MacGregor Intuitive Life Coach and Metaphysical Educator
Shammah Moore Porter at Everyman Theatre
Paige Hernandez Associate Artistic Director Juan Juarez Lighting Supervisor
Mandy Hall Director of ProductionMegan Anderson Resident Acting Co
Jason McIntosh Actor (Radio Golf, Sweat, Fences)
Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer Donald Hicken Former Theater Head of Baltimore School for the Arts
Elyse Caudill Corker Founding Member and Lead Investigator of the Greater Maryland Paranormal Society
Joan Gavigan Mom
