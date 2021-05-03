Ghost Light
As theaters across the world go dark from the COVID-19 pandemic, Danny and the Everyman Theatre Co gather around the virtual ghost light to tell of their experiences in the haunted halls of the historic theater on West Fayette Street, only to realize that their stories intersect.
Bruce Randolph Nelson Resident Acting Co
Vincent M. Lancisi Founding Artistic Director
Helen Hedman Resident Acting Co
Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co
Deborah Hazlett Resident Acting Co
Paige Hernandez Associate Artistic Director
Mandy Hall Director of Production
Donald Hicken Former Head of Theatre at Baltimore School for the Arts
Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer
Clinton Brandhagen Former Resident Acting Co Member
Daniel Ettinger Resident Scenic Designer