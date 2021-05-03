As theaters across the world go dark from the COVID-19 pandemic, Danny and the Everyman Theatre Co gather around the virtual ghost light to tell of their experiences in the haunted halls of the historic theater on West Fayette Street, only to realize that their stories intersect.

Bruce Randolph Nelson Resident Acting Co

Vincent M. Lancisi Founding Artistic Director

Helen Hedman Resident Acting Co

Beth Hylton Resident Acting Co

Deborah Hazlett Resident Acting Co

Paige Hernandez Associate Artistic Director

Mandy Hall Director of Production

Donald Hicken Former Head of Theatre at Baltimore School for the Arts

Andrew Gaylin Audio Engineer

Clinton Brandhagen Former Resident Acting Co Member

Daniel Ettinger Resident Scenic Designer